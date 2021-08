The US Open gets underway at Flushing Meadows in New York this afternoon.

Andy Murray faces third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas this evening.

Daniil Medvedev, Naomi Osaka and Coco Gauff are also in first round action later

Among the opening matches in the women's singles at four o'clock - Spanish ninth seed Garbine Muguruza takes on Donna Vekic from Croatia.

12th seed and former world number one Simona Halep faces Camila Giorgi.