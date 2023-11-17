Unnamed English Championship club bids for Bohs striker

It’s reported that an unnamed English Championship club has tabled a quarter-of-a-million euro bid for Jonathan Afolabi.
The Bohemians striker was the Premier Division’s top scorer with 15, and earned a Republic of Ireland call-up.
Advertisement
It’s reported that an unnamed English Championship club has tabled a quarter-of-a-million euro bid for Jonathan Afolabi.
The Bohemians striker was the Premier Division’s top scorer with 15, and earned a Republic of Ireland call-up.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus