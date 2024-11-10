Advertisement
Sport

United win last game under van Nistelrooy

Nov 10, 2024 17:08 By radiokerrynews
United win last game under van Nistelrooy
Man utd
Share this article

Ruud van Nistelrooy has signed off as interim Manchester United manager unbeaten.

The Dutchman leaves the role after guiding United to a 3-0 win at home to Leicester City this afternoon.

Rueben Amorim will take the position on a full time basis following the international break.

Advertisement

Republic of Ireland striker Sammie Szmodics scored a bicycle kick to give Ipswich their first win of the campaign.

They got the better of Tottenham 2-1 this afternoon.

Elsewhere Newcastle came from behind to beat Nottingham Forest 3-1.

Advertisement

Burnley scored a 94th minute penalty to beat Swansea 1-nil and move up to fourth in the Championship.

Jay Rodriguez struck from the spot.

Sheffield United are level on points at the summit after a 1-nil victory in the Steel City derby against rivals Wednesday.

Advertisement

West Brom ended an eight game winless run as they got past Hull 2-1.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Monday local basketball fixtures & results
Advertisement
Mid Kerry Final fixed for November 17th
Mark Allen takes to the table in Champion of Champions tournament this afternoon
Advertisement

Recommended

Castlemaine to Dingle road blocked with overturned truck
People in Kerry urged to 'Be Winter Ready' in upcoming months
Man arrested as gardaí investigate alleged assault in Tralee
Defending champion Luke Humphries knocked out of Grand Slam of Darts
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus