United win last game under van Nistelrooy

Ruud van Nistelrooy has signed off as interim Manchester United manager unbeaten.

The Dutchman leaves the role after guiding United to a 3-0 win at home to Leicester City this afternoon.

Rueben Amorim will take the position on a full time basis following the international break.

Advertisement

Republic of Ireland striker Sammie Szmodics scored a bicycle kick to give Ipswich their first win of the campaign.

They got the better of Tottenham 2-1 this afternoon.

Elsewhere Newcastle came from behind to beat Nottingham Forest 3-1.

Advertisement

Burnley scored a 94th minute penalty to beat Swansea 1-nil and move up to fourth in the Championship.

Jay Rodriguez struck from the spot.

Sheffield United are level on points at the summit after a 1-nil victory in the Steel City derby against rivals Wednesday.

Advertisement

West Brom ended an eight game winless run as they got past Hull 2-1.