United progress in FA Cup

Jan 9, 2024 07:40 By radiokerrysport
United progress in FA Cup
Goals in either half from Diogo Dalot and Bruno Fernandes - the latter from the penalty spot - booked Manchester United's place in the FA Cup 4th round last night.

Erik Ten Hag's side were 2-nil winners away to League One strugglers, Wigan.

United's reward is a fourth round trip to either Newport County, or non-League Eastleigh.

The Dutchman was happy with a solid night's work

Among the standout fixtures drawn for the fourth round last night, holders Manchester City will go to Tottenham.

And Chelsea will play Aston Villa.

Republic of Ireland under-21 international Rocco Vata has been linked with a move to Serie A club, Bologna.

The 18-year old is out of contract at his current club Celtic in the summer.

But reports suggest Bologna are willing to get a deal done this month.

Middlesbrough play a League Cup semi-final tonight, and for the first time since winning the tournament two decades ago.

Michael Carrick's Championship side welcome Chelsea to the Riverside for the first leg.

Kick-off is at 8pm.

