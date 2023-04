Manchester United made a sorry exit from the Europa League last night.

They lost their quarter final second leg to Sevilla 3-nil on the night in Spain and 5-2 on aggregate.

United manager Erik Ten Hag will now need to lift his players ahead of Sunday's FA Cup semi final against Brighton at Wembley

West Ham are into the Conference League semi finals after a 5-2 aggregate win over Gent.

They will face Dutch club A-Z in the last four.