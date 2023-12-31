United lose to Forest; Arsenal at Fulham today

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag believes his side need to become more consistent.

They lost to Nottingham Forest in the Premier League last night - in what was their 14th defeat in all competitions so far this season.

Morgan Gibbs White scored the winner for the hosts at the City Ground.

Ten Hag says injuries are having a major impact on his squad's ability to perform

There are two Premier League games down for decision this afternoon.

Arsenal can move back to the top of the table if they beat Fulham at Craven Cottage.

Elsewhere, Tottenham are at home to Bournemouth.

Both games kick off at 2pm.