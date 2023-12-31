Advertisement
Sport

United lose to Forest; Arsenal at Fulham today

Dec 31, 2023 09:20 By radiokerrysport
United lose to Forest; Arsenal at Fulham today
Share this article

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag believes his side need to become more consistent.

They lost to Nottingham Forest in the Premier League last night - in what was their 14th defeat in all competitions so far this season.

Morgan Gibbs White scored the winner for the hosts at the City Ground.

Advertisement

Ten Hag says injuries are having a major impact on his squad's ability to perform

==

There are two Premier League games down for decision this afternoon.

Advertisement

Arsenal can move back to the top of the table if they beat Fulham at Craven Cottage.

Elsewhere, Tottenham are at home to Bournemouth.

Both games kick off at 2pm.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Tralee win, Killarney beaten
Advertisement
Punchestown goes ahead today
Dolan into last 8 at World Darts Championship
Advertisement

Recommended

Man's body found in North Kerry home
Punchestown goes ahead today
Tralee win, Killarney beaten
Hopes renovation of Killorglin courthouse will be complete in 2024
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus