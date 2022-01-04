United lose ground on top 4 with defeat to Wolves

Manchester United's unbeaten record under interim boss Ralf Rangnick (pron: Ran-yick) came to an end last night.

An 82nd minute goal from Joao Moutinho saw them lose 1-0 to Wolves at Old Trafford.

The result means United are seventh in the table, four points off the top-four.

Rangnick says his side will have to make a lot of improvements to qualify for next season's Champions League.

Wolves are just one place behind them in eighth and have only lost twice in their last eight games.

Goalscorer Moutinho said it was a special night.