Manchester United will look to bounce back from their Anfield humiliation in the Europa League last 16 tonight.

They welcome Real Betis to Old Trafford for an 8pm kick off.

On field skipper Bruno Fernandes shipped criticism after a petulant display against Liverpool, but forward Marcus Rashford has defended his team-mate.

Advertisement

Elsewhere in the Europa League this evening, Arsenal are away to Sporting from 5.45.

At the same time, West Ham play A-E-K Larnaca in the Conference League.