Sport

United can move into top 4 this afternoon

Dec 31, 2022 11:12 By radiokerrysport
Manchester United have the chance to move into the Premier League's top four this lunchtime.

Erik ten Hag's side go to Molineux to face Wolves at half-twelve.

The United boss says he's delighted by the form of Brazilian midfielder Casemiro

Arsenal know they'll finish the year top of the table regardless of the result in this evening's match at Brighton.

They're five points clear of second placed Manchester City - who play Everton from 3.

In-form Newcastle host Leeds, Bournemouth take on Crystal Palace and Fulham go up against Southampton,

Liverpool made it four straight victories last night, beating Leicester 2-1 at Anfield.

Meanwhile, West Ham manager David Moyes admits he's under pressure after losing 2-nil to Brentford.

They've been beaten in their last five games - and could slip into the relegation zone if results go against them today.

