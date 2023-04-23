United Bid To Make All-Manchester FA Cup Final

The second FA Cup semi-final sees Brighton and Manchester United meet at Wembley from 4.30.
United boss Erik Ten Hag wants a response after United's 3-nil defeat in Europa League in Seville during the week.
