Advertisement
Sport

United Bid To Make All-Manchester FA Cup Final

Apr 23, 2023 12:04 By radiokerrysport
United Bid To Make All-Manchester FA Cup Final United Bid To Make All-Manchester FA Cup Final
Man utd
Share this article

The second FA Cup semi-final sees Brighton and Manchester United meet at Wembley from 4.30.

United boss Erik Ten Hag wants a response after United's 3-nil defeat in Europa League in Seville during the week.

Advertisement
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus