Manchester United begin the defence of the EFL Cup when they host Crystal Palace at Old Trafford tonight.

Elsewhere, Burnley hope to avoid a third round upset when they travel to Salford City.

Luton and Wolves also take on lower league opponents as they face Exeter and Ipswich respectively.

Bradford City host Middlesbrough, Mansfield take on Peterborough and Sutton United travel to Port Vale.