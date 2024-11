Manchester United have appointed Ruben Amorim as their new head coach.

The Portuguese boss joins from Sporting Lisbon on a contract until 2027 and replaces Erik ten Hag who was sacked earlier this week.

Ruud van Nistelrooy will remain in interim charge until Amorim starts work at Old Trafford a week on Monday.

His first game will be the Premier League clash with Ipswich on Sunday the 24th November.