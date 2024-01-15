United and Spurs draw

Tottenham came from behind twice to hold Manchester United to a 2-all draw in the Premier League yesterday.

Richarlison and Rodrigo Bentancur scored for the visitors, with Rasmus Hojlund and Marcus Rashford on the mark for United.

Earlier in the day, high-flying Aston Villa had to settle for a goalless draw at Everton.

Meanwhile, the Toffees could find out if they are to receive another points deduction from the Premier League today.

English officials are going through the club's financial records for the 2022-23 year to see if they breached the league's Profit and Sustainability rules.

Everton have already received a 10 point penalty this season which leaves them just one point outside the relegation zone as things stand.

Nottingham Forest are also being investigated by the league and could find out their fate today.

Shamrock Rovers defender Roberto Lopes played his part in a major shock at the Africa Cup of Nations last night.

He featured for Cape Verde in their 2-1 win over Chris Hughton's Ghana.

Defending champions Senegal kick off their campaign today against Gambia from 2pm.

Later, Cameroon face Guinea at 5pm while Angola come up against Algeria in the late game at 8pm.