United and Liverpool clash this lunchtime in WSL

((Man U v Liv starts 12.15, Ev v Man C starts 1.00, Bris C v Chel starts 2.00, Leic v W Ham starts 3.00, A Vil v Brigh starts 6.45))

Arsenal's 1-nil loss at north London rivals Tottenham means they remain level on points with Women's Super League leaders Chelsea.

The champions can move clear at the summit if they avoid defeat at Bristol City this afternoon.

Advertisement

Before that, Manchester United could climb into the top three - for a short time at least - with victory over Liverpool, while third-placed Manchester City are at Everton.

Elsewhere, bottom side West Ham visit Leicester, with fellow-strugglers Aston Villa welcoming Brighton in the evening kick-off.