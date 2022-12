Manchester United returned to Premier League action with a decisive 3-nil win over Nottingham Forest last night.

Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Fred scored the goals at Old Trafford.

The result leaves United a point off fourth spot - and manager Erik ten Hag was pleased with his side's display.

Elsewhere yesterday, Chelsea beat Bournemouth 2-nil.

The win ends Chelseas 5 game run without victory.

Manager Graham Potter says he can handle the pressure