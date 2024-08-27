Advertisement
Sport

United agree deal for Ugarte

Aug 27, 2024 13:02 By radiokerrysport
United agree deal for Ugarte
Man utd
Manchester United have agreed a deal with Paris Saint Germain to sign midfielder Manuel Ugarte for 50.7 million pounds.

The 23 year old defensive midfielder has made 22 international appearances for Uruguay.

