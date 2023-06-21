Under 21 County Semi Finals take place tonight

The Semi Finals of the 2023 Acorn Life Under 21 County Championship take place tonight
Strand Road is the venue for North Kerry v Laune Rangers
East Kerry take on South Kerry in Glenbeigh
Both games throw in at 7:30 this evening
