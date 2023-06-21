Advertisement
Sport

Under 21 County Semi Finals take place tonight

Jun 21, 2023 12:06 By radiokerrysport
Under 21 County Semi Finals take place tonight
The Semi Finals of the 2023 Acorn Life Under 21 County Championship take place tonight

Strand Road is the venue for North Kerry v Laune Rangers

East Kerry take on South Kerry in Glenbeigh

Both games throw in at 7:30 this evening

