Under 21 captain called up to senior squad

Nov 14, 2023 12:53 By radiokerrysport
Republic of Ireland under 21 captain Andrew Moran has been called up to the senior squad for the upcoming matches against the Netherlands and New Zealand.

The talented midfielder, on loan at Blackburn Rovers from Brighton, has yet to win a senior cap, but could feature in what may be Stephen Kenny's last games in charge.

Moran has made 12 appearances for Blackburn in the Championship this season.

The final Euro qualifier is against the Netherlands in Amsterdam on Saturday, but Ireland can't reach the finals in Germany from their Group.

Teenage striker Evan Ferguson will be assessed after he missed Brighton's game against Sheffield United at the weekend.

Aaron Ramsdale's dad says his son has "lost his smile" and has criticised Mikel Arteta for not explaining why he's been dropped as Arsenal's number one goalkeeper.

David Raya has taken his place, after joining on loan from Brentford in the summer.

Nick Ramsdale told The Highbury Corner podcast that no-one's explained the reason.

