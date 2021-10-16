Advertisement
Ulster win/Munster bid to maintain winning run

Oct 16, 2021 10:10 By radiokerrysport
Ulster win/Munster bid to maintain winning run
A pair of Nick Timoney tries helped preserve Ulster’s perfect start to the United Rugby Championship.

Dan McFarland’s side collected their fourth bonus point in as many matches in a 26-points to 10 win at home to the Emirates Lions.

Bundee Aki makes his first appearance of the season for Connacht this evening.

Andy Friend’s side face a much-changed Munster side at Thomond Park.

Chris Cloete is the only player retained from the Munster fifteen that stared last week’s win away to the Scarlets.

There’s a 7.35 start in Limerick.

Meanwhile, Leinster welcome the Scarlets to the RDS where kick-off is at 5.15.

