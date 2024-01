Ulster's hopes of reaching the Investec Champions Cup knockout stages are over.

Dan McFarland's side fell to a 47 points to 19 defeat away to Harlequins this afternoon.

Leinster and Leicester Tigers meet at Welford Road from 3:15pm

It's a half 5 start for the game between Munster and Northampton and the clash of Stade Francais and Stormers.

The late game this evening sees Saracens play Lyon at 8pm.