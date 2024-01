Ulster claimed a hard-fought win over Leinster in their interpro derby at the RDS last night in the United Rugby Championship.

Nick Timoney scored two tries in a 22 points to 21 victory.

Munster will hope for positive injury news on tighthead Oli Jager and back row Jack O'Donoghue.

Advertisement

The pair were stretchered off during their 22 points to 9 defeat away to Connacht in the URC yesterday.