UK and Ireland to be confirmed as hosts of Euro 2028 today

Oct 10, 2023 07:48 By radiokerrysport
UK and Ireland to be confirmed as hosts of Euro 2028 today
The UK and Ireland will be confirmed as hosts of Euro 2028 today.

Turkey's withdrawal from the bidding process last week means the five-country proposal is the only one left.

However, a presentation still has to be made to Uefa's executive committee in Switzerland today.

It's expected an Italian-Turkish bid will get a clear run at hosting the 2032 tournament.

John O'Shea is expected to remain as a member of the Republic of Ireland senior men's team coaching staff.

The former Manchester United player is poised to link up with Wayne Rooney, who is in line to take over as Birmingham City's new manager.

But O'Shea will combine his roles with Birmingham and Ireland.

The Republic of Ireland squad will train today, ahead of Friday's Euro 2024 qualifier against Greece in Dublin.

