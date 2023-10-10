Advertisement
Sport

UK and Ireland confirmed as hosts for Euro 2028

Oct 10, 2023 11:26 By radiokerrysport
UK and Ireland confirmed as hosts for Euro 2028
Ireland and the UK have been confirmed as hosts of Euro 2028.

The announcement was made by UEFA in Switzerland inside the last hour.

The Aviva Stadium in Dublin and a redeveloped Casement Park are in line to host matches.

The FAI also say that Irish football will benefit from 6-point-2 million euro in legacy funding.

Turkey and Italy have been chosen as hosts for the 2032 tournament.

The Republic of Ireland are training today, ahead of Friday's Euro 2024 qualifier against Greece in Dublin.

Stephen Kenny's side will then travel to Faro for a meeting with Gibraltar on Monday.

