Advertisement
Sport

Udinese confirm signing of another Irish teenager

Mar 22, 2022 07:03 By radiokerrysport
Udinese confirm signing of another Irish teenager Udinese confirm signing of another Irish teenager
Share this article

Udinese last night confirmed the signing of another Irish teenager.

Derby winger Festy Ebosele will join the Serie A club on a free transfer in the summer, and has agreed a five-year deal.

The Enniscorthy native is a Republic of Ireland under-21 international, and has made 32 appearances for Derby this term.

Advertisement

Ebosele will join St. Patrick's Athletic defender James Abankwah in joining Udinese.

Troy Parrott says he remains as determined as ever to prove himself at Tottenham Hotspur.

The Republic of Ireland striker is spending this season on loan at League One M-K Dons, where he's scored six goals and provided just as many assists.

Advertisement

Parrott is part of the Republic of Ireland squad that's gathered ahead of Saturday's friendly with Belgium in Dublin.

The 20-year old is hoping to make his first start under Stephen Kenny since September's draw with Azerbaijan at the Aviva Stadium.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus