Tyrone expected to have full squad for Saturdays All Ireland Semi Final with Kerry

Tyrone are expected to have a full squad to choose from for Saturday's All Ireland senior football semi final against Kerry.
The match was deferred for 2 weeks, due to Covid issues in the Tyrone camp.
Advertisement
Tyrone are expected to have a full squad to choose from for Saturday's All Ireland senior football semi final against Kerry.
The match was deferred for 2 weeks, due to Covid issues in the Tyrone camp.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus