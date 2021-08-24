Advertisement
Sport

Tyrone expected to have full squad for Saturdays All Ireland Semi Final with Kerry

Aug 24, 2021 08:08 By radiokerrysport
Tyrone expected to have full squad for Saturdays All Ireland Semi Final with Kerry
Tyrone are expected to have a full squad to choose from for Saturday's All Ireland senior football semi final against Kerry.

The match was deferred for 2 weeks, due to Covid issues in the Tyrone camp.

