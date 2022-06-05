Tyrone bidding to stay alive in All-Ireland series

All Ireland champions Tyrone will be looking book their place in the next round of the All-Ireland football qualifiers today.

They take on Armagh in a derby clash in round one with throw in at the Athletic Grounds at 1:30pm.

There are three games down for decision in the Tailteann Cup quarter finals this afternoon.

First up, Carlow play host to Westmeath at 2pm in Netwatch Cullen Park.

An hour later Leitrim play Sligo in Carrick On Shannon whille at 4pm, it's Fermanagh against Cavan.