Advertisement
Sport

Tyrone bidding to stay alive in All-Ireland series

Jun 5, 2022 09:06 By radiokerrysport
Tyrone bidding to stay alive in All-Ireland series Tyrone bidding to stay alive in All-Ireland series
Share this article

All Ireland champions Tyrone will be looking book their place in the next round of the All-Ireland football qualifiers today.

They take on Armagh in a derby clash in round one with throw in at the Athletic Grounds at 1:30pm.

===

Advertisement

There are three games down for decision in the Tailteann Cup quarter finals this afternoon.

First up, Carlow play host to Westmeath at 2pm in Netwatch Cullen Park.

An hour later Leitrim play Sligo in Carrick On Shannon whille at 4pm, it's Fermanagh against Cavan.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus