Tyrone appeal for privacy for join manager

Tyrone GAA has appealed for privacy for joint-manager Feargal Logan.
He's currently dealing with unspecified health issues, and missed last weekend's league defeat to Derry.
Tyrone have wished Logan well with his recovery.
