Advertisement
Sport

Tyrone appeal for privacy for join manager

Feb 6, 2024 12:13 By radiokerrysport
Tyrone appeal for privacy for join manager
Share this article

Tyrone GAA has appealed for privacy for joint-manager Feargal Logan.

He's currently dealing with unspecified health issues, and missed last weekend's league defeat to Derry.

Tyrone have wished Logan well with his recovery.

Advertisement
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kerry Local Golf Winners Round Up
Advertisement
Kerry FC to face Treaty United in Munster Senior Cup Semi Final
Six Kings Slam to take top players to Saudi Arabia
Advertisement

Recommended

VIDEO: Kerry v Monaghan Review - Terrace Talk
Outgoing Kerry councillor says expected attendance at local events adds pressure in job
Public invited to online webinar for Kerry Local Economic and Community Plan
Labour councillor Marie Moloney elected Leas Cathaoirleach of Killarney
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus