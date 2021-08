There were two wins for Oisin Murphy last night in Windsor. He won the opener on Blue Moonrise at 6/1 and also rode the 15/8 favourite Prince of Hearts home in first in the 6:55.

Racing at home today is in Sligo

The going is good and the first of a 7 race mixed card goes at 4:45

Advertisement

Cross Channel

Wolverhampton – Standard – 1 O Clock

Hamilton – Good to Soft, Good in Places – 1:15

Carlisle – Good – 4:30

Leicester – Good, good to firm in places – 4:55