Advertisement
Sport

Two more first legs in last-16 of Champions League later

Feb 20, 2024 07:52 By radiokerrysport
Two more first legs in last-16 of Champions League later
Share this article

There are two more first legs in the last-16 of the Champions League later.

Inter welcome Atletico Madrid to the San Siro.

While PSV Eindhoven face Borussia Dortmund.

Advertisement

Both games kick-off at 8.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Review of All-Ireland Schools League Finals day one
Advertisement
Tuesday local basketball fixtures & results
Tuesday local GAA fixtures & results
Advertisement

Recommended

"Stones” – a hilarious comedy comes to the CYMS Hall Killorglin on February 24th
Just over 26 hours remain under current detention period to charge or release men arrested in relation to crystal meth seizure
Review of All-Ireland Schools League Finals day one
Tuesday local basketball fixtures & results
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus