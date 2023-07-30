Two Kerry wins in National Boys Matchplay finals

It was a fantastic day for both Deerpark and Kerry underage Pitch & Putt in Lakeside Templemore this morning at the National U16 Matchplay Championships.

Deerpark's Brian McCarthy and Listowel's A Jay Barrett became the first ever Kerry players to contest a National Matchplay final in the sport after winning their semi-finals this morning.

Brian defeated his club-mate Nathan Cronin in his semi-final at the last hole while A Jay was a 4&3 winner over Cork's Aidan Spence Murphy in the other semi-final.

A Jay led the final with Brian but Brian turned it around in the second 18 to win 2&1 in the end. Brian follows his father Derry in winning a National Matchplay title 19 years after his Dad won the Mens event in Deerpark itself.

In the Plate competition we nearly had another all-Kerry final after Deerpark's Ronan Bennett won his semi-final against Gowran's Eoghan Morrissey. Daniel Leahy from Listowel lost his semi-final with Westmeath's Billy Buckley at the seventh playoff hole in an amazing encounter meanwhile.

Bennett would defeat Buckley in the final meanwhile to complete the double for Deerpark on the day.