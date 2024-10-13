Advertisement
Two Kerry FC Academy sides in action this afternoon

Oct 13, 2024
Two Kerry FC Academy sides in action this afternoon
Two Kerry FC Academy sides in action this afternoon

First up at 2 in Mounthawk Park, the Men's Under 17s face Shamrock Rovers from 2

While at 3 in Ferrycarrig Park, the Men's Under 14's are away to Wexford FC

