There's significant Irish interest at the PDC World Darts Championship today.

Steve Lennon features in the first match of the afternoon session when he meets Mervyn King.

Their third round encounter is due to get underway at 20-to-one.

In the evening session, Derry's Daryl Gurney takes on 2018 champion Rob Cross from ten-past-seven.

Three-time champion Michael Van Gerwen goes up against Chris Dobey in the night's final match.