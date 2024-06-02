Advertisement
Two Irish boxers book their places at Olympics

Jun 2, 2024 11:18 By radiokerrysport
Two Irish boxers have booked their places at the Olympic Games this summer.

Jennifer Lehane was first to progress following a unanimous victory over Hungary's Hanna Lakotar this morning.

Grainne Walsh will join her in Paris after another dominant victory over Ani Hovesepyan of Armenia at the qualification in tournament in Bangkok.

Ireland now has 8 boxers qualified for the games, one more than went in 2021.

Later, wins for Daina Moorehouse, Martin McDonagh and Aidan Walsh will see them on the plane next month.

