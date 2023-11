A Tullamore player that shoved a referee to the ground has seen a 96-week ban reduced to just 24 weeks.

A non-playing member of the Offaly club’s panel pushed Barry Tiernan after their Leinster Championship defeat to Summerhill.

A 96-week ban was originally proposed, but with the aid of Omagh solicitor Conor Salley, Tullamore successfully argued down the proposed suspension.