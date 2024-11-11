Trio out of Ireland squad

Seamus Coleman, Shane Duffy and Adam Idah have all been ruled out of Ireland's Nations League matches later this week.

Matt Doherty, Ryan Manning and Jake O'Brien have been called into the squad as a result.

The squad are training today ahead of Thursday's meeting with Finland in Dublin.

They then travel to London for a clash with England on Sunday.

Ruben Amorim is due to start work as Manchester United manager today - but he's still awaiting a work permit.

The Portuguese takes over from Ruud van Nistelrooy, who has been in interim charge since the departure of Erik ten Hag late last month.

Amorim's final game in charge of Sporting was last night's 4-2 victory over Braga.