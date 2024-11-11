Advertisement
Sport

Trio out of Ireland squad

Nov 11, 2024 12:55 By radiokerrysport
Trio out of Ireland squad
Share this article

Seamus Coleman, Shane Duffy and Adam Idah have all been ruled out of Ireland's Nations League matches later this week.

Matt Doherty, Ryan Manning and Jake O'Brien have been called into the squad as a result.

The squad are training today ahead of Thursday's meeting with Finland in Dublin.

Advertisement

They then travel to London for a clash with England on Sunday.

==

Ruben Amorim is due to start work as Manchester United manager today - but he's still awaiting a work permit.

Advertisement

The Portuguese takes over from Ruud van Nistelrooy, who has been in interim charge since the departure of Erik ten Hag late last month.

Amorim's final game in charge of Sporting was last night's 4-2 victory over Braga.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Ruud Van Nistelrooy leaves Manchester United
Advertisement
Premier League official suspended after video that appears to show him being derogatory towards Liverpool
Mark Allen wins at Champion of Champions event
Advertisement

Recommended

Man to appear before court charged in connection with alleged serious assault in Tralee
Ruud Van Nistelrooy leaves Manchester United
Leinster U16 and Ulster U18 crowned 2024 Girls Inter Provincial Winners as Leinster Boys force competition to go down to the final day.
Kerry Racing News
Sport

Kerry Racing News

Nov 11, 2024 16:53
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus