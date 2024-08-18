Treaty win at Sligo

Goals from Cara Griffin and Anna Rockett gave Treaty United a 2-1 win over Sligo Rovers in the Women's Premier Division today.
They were no match for their hosts at the Showgrounds who remain rooted to the bottom of the table.
