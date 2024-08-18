Advertisement
Sport

Treaty win at Sligo

Aug 18, 2024 17:07 By radiokerrysport
Treaty win at Sligo
Share this article

Goals from Cara Griffin and Anna Rockett gave Treaty United a 2-1 win over Sligo Rovers in the Women's Premier Division today.

They were no match for their hosts at the Showgrounds who remain rooted to the bottom of the table.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Ireland win against Sri Lanka
Advertisement
Celtic advance
Sport

Celtic advance

Aug 18, 2024 17:55
Brentford beat Palace
Advertisement

Recommended

Ireland win against Sri Lanka
Celtic advance
Sport

Celtic advance

Aug 18, 2024 17:55
Féile Thrá Lí festivities continue
Killarney road reopened following motorcycle crash
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus