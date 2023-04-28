Treaty trip for Kerry FC tonight

Tonight brings an away tie for Kerry FC in the SSE Airtricity League First Division.

They’re at Treaty United from 7.45.

First Division leaders Galway United will look to extend their winning run to eleven matches tonight as they play Cobh Ramblers.

Advertisement

Free-scoring Waterford make the trip to Bray.

Athlone host Wexford, and Finn Harps play Longford

SSE Airtricity Premier Division leaders Bohemians hope to have Ali Coote back for tonight’s game away to UCD.

Advertisement

Second plays fourth at the Ryan McBride Brandywell, with Derry City up against St. Pat’s

Rory Gaffney could return to the Shamrock Rovers forward line in their meeting with Sligo Rovers in Tallaght.

There’s a Louth derby at Oriel Park where Dundalk host Drogheda United.

Advertisement

And Shelbourne welcome Cork City to Tolka Park.