Treaty United say that Martin Coughlan has departed the club to sign for Kerry FC.

Treaty statement:

Treaty United can confirm that Martin Coughlan has departed the club to sign for Kerry FC.

Advertisement

Martin joined Treaty United in February of 2022 and made his debut that April in a home victory over Athlone Town. He leaves the club with 27 competitive appearances in total.

Treaty United would like to thank Martin for his contributions to the club and wish him the very best for the future.