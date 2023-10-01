Tralee win but Killorglin and Killarney beaten; 2 more Killarney clubs begin season today

Advertisement

The Men’s Super League saw Garvey’s Tralee Warriors defeat Moycullen 90-65.

Flexachem KCYMS were beaten 94-76 by UCC Demons.

In Division One Killarney Cougars went down 90-63 at Portlaoise Panthers.

Scotts Lakers St Pauls Killarney are away to Carlow today in InsureMyVan.ie Men's Division One.

Tip-off is at 3.15. Enda Walshe previews

In the Women’s National League Utility Trust St Pauls Killarney are away to Carlow from 12.30. Enda Walshe previews