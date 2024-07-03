Tralee win Bob Casey Memorial Inter-Club Strokeplay

Tralee C came out on top last night in the final round battle for Kerry Pitch & Putt Bob Casey Memorial Inter-Club Strokeplay in Listowel as the C team's win on the individual night itself gave them a final total of 35.5 points, finishing ahead of their club counterparts on 32 points with Deerpark's joint second finish on the night with Listowel giving them third overall on 30 points.

The winning Tralee side consisted of Jason Cregan, JP Fletton, Pa Byrne, David Hobbert, John O'Regan, Alan O'Connor and Robbie O'Connor.

It meant a second successive Inter-Club Strokeplay and Matchplay double for Tralee following their win in the Tim Scannell Inter-Club Matchplay event back in May.