Advertisement
Sport

Tralee win Bob Casey Memorial Inter-Club Strokeplay

Jul 3, 2024 08:11 By radiokerrysport
Tralee win Bob Casey Memorial Inter-Club Strokeplay
Share this article

Tralee C came out on top last night in the final round battle for Kerry Pitch & Putt Bob Casey Memorial Inter-Club Strokeplay in Listowel as the C team's win on the individual night itself gave them a final total of 35.5 points, finishing ahead of their club counterparts on 32 points with Deerpark's joint second finish on the night with Listowel giving them third overall on 30 points.

The winning Tralee side consisted of Jason Cregan, JP Fletton, Pa Byrne, David Hobbert, John O'Regan, Alan O'Connor and Robbie O'Connor.

It meant a second successive Inter-Club Strokeplay and Matchplay double for Tralee following their win in the Tim Scannell Inter-Club Matchplay event back in May.

Advertisement
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Wednesday Local GAA Fixtures & Results
Advertisement
Racing at home today is in Tipperary
Pogacar leads ahead of stage 5 of the Tour De France
Advertisement

Recommended

Wednesday Local GAA Fixtures & Results
Racing at home today is in Tipperary
Pogacar leads ahead of stage 5 of the Tour De France
World number 1 in Wimbledon action today
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus