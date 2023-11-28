Tralee/St Brendan's District Final fixed for Sunday

The Tralee/St Brendan's District Senior Football Championship Final, sponsored by Lee Strand, is on this coming Sunday in Austin Stack Park.
Austin Stacks & defending champions Ballymac face off from 2.
