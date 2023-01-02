Tralee Parnells Hurling and Camogie Club weekly notes

Operation Transformation

As part of our Healthy Club campaign the club will be running an Operation Transformation program for all club members starting Monday January 9th. Programs include, Couch to 5k and Circuit Training suitable for all levels of fitness. There will also be some talks on nutrition. This is a great way for all young players to get some pre season training in as well and a great way to start off the new year. The sessions will be free to all club members and their families. Contact Diarmuid Brennan on 086 3693131 or Caroline Somers on 085 7762896 to get full details and to register.

National Club Draw

Our New Years day draw took place on Sunday for those who had bought National Club Draw tickets before the end of the year. The winners were as follows:

1 night stay in Ballyseede Castle - Ger O'Brien

€200 voucher for Celsius menswear - Mary Fitzmaurice.

Tralee Parnells Sports bag & 6 sliotars - Gearoid O'Doherty.

€100 voucher for Celsius menswear - Robert Harris.

Hurley, Helmet & Sliotar - Caoilainn Culloo.

Tralee Parnells Sports bag & Parnells Jersey - Eva O' Shea.

Parnells Jersey - John Chute.

Thank you to all who have bought tickets to date in the National Club Draw as all proceeds will go towards the running of the club. There is still time to buy tickets as the draw will take place the 15th of March. There are some great prizes to be won including a new Dacia Duster car as the 1st prize. Tickets can be bought online at https://bit.ly/TPNCD2023 or by texting 085 1355566.

Advertisement

Club Social

The club will hold a social and awards night on Saturday the 11th of February 2023 at the Rose Hotel, Tralee. The club invites all Parnells Hurling & Camogie supporters to our social to mark the 10 year anniversary of the club with special guests, our All Ireland Féile winners and their families. Tickets are available by contacting the organising committee at [email protected] or at 085 1355566.

Lotto

The next draw will take place on Monday evening of this week at 8pm. For just €5 you can be in with three chances of winning the jackpot of €1000. Two lucky dip winners will receive €25. Play via the Clubforce app or follow the link at https://traleeparnells.gaa.ie. All support is greatly appreciated, thank you.

Sympathy

Tralee Parnells Hurling and Camogie Club would like to extend our deepest sympathies to the Redican family on their recent bereavement. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílís.

Advertisement

Congratulations

Congratulations to Mercy Mounthawk on recently winning the inaugural Scollard Cup in the Kerry Post Primary Schools Camogie Championship. Parnells were very well represented including our own Róise O'Donnell as team captain who accepted the trophy from County Board chairperson Ger McCarthy.