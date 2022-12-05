Advertisement
Sport

Tralee Parnells Hurling and Camogie Club weekly notes

Dec 5, 2022 17:12 By radiokerrysport
Tralee Parnells Hurling and Camogie Club weekly notes
GAA Green Clubs
At a ceremony in Croke Park on Saturday to launch the GAA’s Green Clubs toolkit, all Phase 1 clubs, including Tralee Parnells, were thanked for their contribution to the development of the Toolkit, with each club presented with a plaque in recognition of their participation. Well done to our outgoing Health & Wellbeing Officer, Caroline Somers on this great achievement and for getting us this far and being the only club (GAA, LGFA or Camogie) in Kerry to achieve this honour. Bike racks have now been installed in Caherslee and once the tarmacading is completed early in 2023, we will be encouraging our players to cycle to training and matches. Best of luck to incoming Health & Wellbeing Officer Diarmuid Brennan on the next stage of the Green Clubs journey.

Lotto
The next draw will take place on Monday evening of this week at 8pm. For just €5 you can be in with three chances of winning the jackpot of €1000. Two lucky dip winners will receive €25. Play via the Clubforce app or follow the link at https://traleeparnells.gaa.ie. All support is greatly appreciated, thank you.

