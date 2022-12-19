Tralee Parnells Hurling and Camogie Club weekly notes

Club Social

We are very excited to announce that the club will hold our first social and awards night on Saturday the 11th of February 2023 in the Rose Hotel, Tralee. The club invites all Parnells Hurling & Camogie supporters to our social to mark the 10 year anniversary of the club with special guests, our All Ireland Féile winners and their families. Tickets are available by contacting the organising committee at [email protected] or at 085 1355566.

Retirement

The club would like to offer our congratulations and best wishes to Cait Ui Chonchuir on her upcoming retirement as Principal of Gaelscoil Mhic Easmainn. Cait has been a long standing supporter of Tralee Parnells and always welcomed our coaches into the school. We would particularly like to thank her for her offer of partnership in the construction of the new ball wall in GSME, the first ball wall of its kind in Tralee. All our players and coaches are really looking forward to ball wall sessions in 2023. Comhghairdeachas Cait.

Last Man Standing

Congratulations to Conor power on winning the Last Man Standing competition. Just two participants had made it to the semi-final round where Conor had chosen France to win.

Lotto

The next draw will take place on Monday evening of this week at 8pm. For just €5 you can be in with three chances of winning the jackpot of €1000. Two lucky dip winners will receive €25. Play via the Clubforce app or follow the link at https://traleeparnells.gaa.ie. All support is greatly appreciated, thank you.

Christmas Greetings

On behalf of the entire club and committee, Tralee Parnells Hurling and Camogie club would like to wish all of our players, mentors, parents, sponsors and supporters a peaceful Christmas and a prosperous New Year. We would like to thank everyone for their support and commitment during the year. Don't forget to keep practicing! Nollaig shona agus Athbhliain faoi mhaise daoibh go léir.