Tralee Parnells have won the County Finals of Trath na gCeist.

The team of Donnacha Buttimer, Brian Reidy, Karl Cronin and Aoife Trant were first on 69 points, 1 ahead of Na Gaeil and 2 clear of Spa.

They've secured a place in the Munster Finals in Ovens, County Cork on Saturday April 8th.