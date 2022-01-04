Tralee Parnell's announce new Hurling and Camogie Managers

There are changes at the helm in Tralee Parnell's as both the Senior Hurling and Camogie managers are stepping aside.

Brian Shannahan has stepped away from the Senior Hurling set up, with Kevin O Mahony taking over as manager in 2022. Kevin was a selector under Brian Shannahan and is currently in the process of selecting his management team.

Diarmuid Brennan is to take over as manager of the Camogie side in 2022. Carmel O Shea-Maloney, who has been involved since the very beginning in Parnell's, has taken the decision to step aside.

Tralee Parnell's thanked the outgoing managers and wish both Kevin and Diarmuid all the best in their new roles