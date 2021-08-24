Training winding down for Kerry Paralympian ahead of games

Killarney’s Jordan Lee carried the Irish flag in this morning’s Opening Ceremony at the Paralympic games in Tokyo.

The games officially get underway from today, with Jordan due to take to the Olympic Stadium on Sunday morning at 11am Irish time to compete in the High Jump.

Jordan carried the tricolour with Britney Arendse in the ceremony which started at midday.

Jordan spoke from Tokyo on Terrace Talk last evening, he said the year delay to the games haven’t effected his preparation



