Advertisement
Sport

Training winding down for Kerry Paralympian ahead of games

Aug 24, 2021 16:08 By radiokerrysport
Training winding down for Kerry Paralympian ahead of games Training winding down for Kerry Paralympian ahead of games
Share this article

Killarney’s Jordan Lee carried the Irish flag in this morning’s Opening Ceremony at the Paralympic games in Tokyo.

The games officially get underway from today, with Jordan due to take to the Olympic Stadium on Sunday morning at 11am Irish time to compete in the High Jump.

Jordan carried the tricolour with Britney Arendse in the ceremony which started at midday.

Advertisement

Jordan spoke from Tokyo on Terrace Talk last evening, he said the year delay to the games haven’t effected his preparation

Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus