The Tour De France continues in Italy this morning.

Stage 2 will see the riders make the 199km trip from Cesenatico (PRON: Chess-in-ah-tico) to Bologne (PRON: Bol-ong-yah).

DSM man Romain Bardet (PRON: Bar-day) holds the yellow jersey after taking yesterday's opening stage.

Ahead of day 2, Ben Healy is 50th in general classification with Sam Bennett back on 147th.