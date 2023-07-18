Advertisement
Sport

Tour De France resumes today

Jul 18, 2023 08:26 By radiokerrysport
Tour De France resumes today
Jonas Vingegaard takes a 10-second lead into today’s individual time trial on the Tour de France.

Stage 16 includes a second category climb on the 22-kilometre route from Passy to Combloux.

