Tottenham's managing director of football Fabio Paratici will have to step away from the role.

It's because a FIFA ban on him in Italy has been extended to have an effect worldwide.

He's been punished after his former club Juventus were found guilty of false accounting.

The Italian side have denied wrongdoing and they and Paratici have appealed the sanctions.

He would have played a big role in Spurs search for a new manager.